Watch: 2 panthers roaming in residential area near Ranthambore National Park Published on: 50 minutes ago



Incidents of wild animals crossing the security wall of Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur and then heading towards the urban settlement are getting frequent. On Monday morning, 2 panthers got trapped in cameras while roaming in the residential area near Ranthambore National Park. Meanwhile, a passerby in his car spotted the panthers and started capturing the wildcat in his mobile camera. While the local residents are concerned over the frequent movement of wild animals in the residential zones.