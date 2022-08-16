.

Vintage car show in Hyderabad on Independence day Published on: 3 hours ago

To mark the 75th year of Indian Independence , the owner of Chermas groups in Abids, Hyderabad, Captain KF Pestonji organised a vintage car exhibition. He had put Benz and Rolls Royce cars and Bullet bikes on display in front of his house in Abids. Pistonji was a national car racer and loved stocking vintage cars. His collection of branded cars and bikes dates back to 1931. Pistonji also rents these cars to filmmakers to use in movies.