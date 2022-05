.

Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Published on: 9 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Kingstown, the capital city of Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines on May 18 (IST). He was received by Governor-General Ms. Dame Susan Dougan at the airport. President Kovind received a guard of honor on his arrival. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.