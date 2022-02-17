.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh falls on stage in Punjab

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh fell on the stage while campaigning in Punjab's Faridkot for the upcoming assembly election. A video of the incident that took place on Tuesday has emerged now. In it, the defence minister can be seen be readying himself to be garlanded. Several leaders and workers are seen pushing each other to fit in the frame with Rajnath who was eventually nudged by one of the persons on the stage and fell down on his seat. Agitated, the defence minister gestured for the garland to be removed from the stage.