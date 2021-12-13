Water aerobics is considered ideal not only for weight loss but also for maintaining muscle and bone health as well as making the body flexible. In the past few years, water aerobics has become popular not only amongst women but men as well, given the innumerable health benefits it provides. It is a fun exercise that can be done by anyone regardless of their age. Besides this, it is also considered to be a good exercise for pregnant women.

Water Aerobics And Its Benefits

Water aerobics is basically aerobics in water, that is up to the waist level. Besides aerobics, some general exercises, zumba, yoga and walking are also practiced. Incorporating music increases enthusiasm and benefits mental health as well. It is considered an excellent way to practice resistance training. Many swimmers and athletes adopt this in their training to improve their performance and stamina.

An Indore-based sports coach (swimming and basketball) and fitness expert Rakhi Singh says water aerobics should always be practiced under the guidance of an expert or skilled instructor. Apart from this, people suffering or recovering from any kind of orthopedic or other such conditions and pregnant women must consult their doctor prior to starting it. They should also inform the trainer about the same beforehand.

Benefits Of Water Aerobics

Expert Rakhi Singh explains that practicing aerobics or any other exercise in water not only improves muscle strength but also provides relief in cardiovascular and other related physical conditions, reduces weight, increases flexibility and reduces stress and depression. Here are some more benefits of water aerobics:

Water aerobics aids weight loss. Also, swimming or exercising in cold water burns calories, as our body needs to stay warm. And, the more calories you burn, the more weight you lose.

Exercising in water helps in maintaining muscle health. Our muscles are toned and strengthened. Besides this, just like massage, the water pressure relaxes the muscles, hence providing relief in pain and increasing flexibility.

Exercising in water reduces the tension in the muscles and joints. This is because, in water, the pressure on the body due to its weight is reduced. Therefore, the risk of damage to the joints while exercising is relatively reduced.

Practicing water aerobics can improve heart health , the reason being that exercising in water improves blood circulation in the body, which further helps in maintaining normal blood pressure.

Water aerobics helps in improving sleep and similar exercises also benefit certain mental conditions such as stress and depression. It calms down the mind and experts even believe that exercising in water provides the same benefits as meditation.

