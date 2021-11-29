Fitness experts believe that having a proper fitness plan according to your age doubles the benefits of exercise. Sports Coach (Swimming and Basketball) and Fitness Expert, based in Indore, Rakhi Singh says that from childhood to old age, our body faces many changes and conditions. At the same time, the limitations and needs of our bodies differ at every age. Therefore, a fitness plan must be made keeping all such things in mind, so that our body is benefitted more. Here are a few tips from our expert regarding the fitness plan for people of different age groups.

From Childhood Through Teenage (8-19 years)

Fitness expert Rakhi Singh says that with the help of Physical Training (PT) and games, schools try to inculcate the habit of physical exercise from an early age in children. At this age, since the pace of development in the body is at its peak, such exercises benefit in improving their strength, developing muscles and increasing their flexibility.

Both boys and girls at this age must indulge in exercising as well as in outdoor sports like football, basketball, tennis, athletics (running, long jump, etc.), swimming, kho-kho, badminton, cricket and kabaddi. Sports are necessary to bring agility to the body and improve strength. At this age, instead of going to the gym, exercises such as sports, yoga, aerobics, stretching and dancing, which do not use equipment, are more beneficial.

If a child is made used to exercising regularly, they understand its need and benefits at an early age and they aim to be fit and healthy throughout their life. Also, it is important to take special care of children at this age. Instead of protein powder, tonics or supplements, the focus should be on the consumption of natural foods like green vegetables, fruits, whole grains, milk, paneer and other dairy products. Non-vegetarians can also consume meat in a balanced amount.

Adulthood (20-35 years)

Be it men or women, there are many changes that take place in their bodies at this age. At 20, the changes and developments in the body are faster, whereas, after 30, it gradually slows down. Not exercising at this age can affect the body in various ways and especially bone health, the symptoms of which can be seen around 30-35 years of age. Therefore, it is very important to stay fit and exercise regularly at this stage.

This is the age that starts with going to college and then for work, which can cause physical as well as mental stress and burden. Therefore, it becomes important to do cardio workouts regularly or at least thrice a week in the gym or at home and practice yoga, meditation and exercise with weights. At this age, one can easily lift weights and do strenuous exercises. One must also adopt healthy habits such as choosing stairs over elevators, avoiding sitting in one place for too long, stretching a little at regular intervals and having a healthy and balanced diet.

Mid-Age Adulthood (36-50 years)

At this stage, the pace at which our body can function is slowed down due to age and other problems related to hormones, the digestive system, bones, memory and sexual health. Therefore, the workout plan during this time must include stretching, cardio workouts, brisk walking and yoga under the guidance of an expert. However, instead of working out for long durations, take breaks between workouts and take care of the pace.

Regular exercise can help men and women get relief from problems like belly fat, obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, bones, osteoporosis and heart and lung diseases. It also helps in maintaining mental health.

Old Age (Above 50 years)

Usually, by this age, our body functions slow down even further, which is why exercising at this age becomes all the more important, so agility is maintained. However, strenuous exercises must be avoided and instead, one can go for moderate-paced walking, swimming and cycling. Also, if you have arthritis, consult a doctor and exercise regularly accordingly, under the supervision of an expert.

Apart from this, doing squats and lunges as well as shoulder press is considered beneficial for increasing the bone density of the lower and upper parts of the body. Regular exercise can also provide relief from back, waist, neck and knee pain, which is common at this age. Besides this regular practice of yoga and meditation can also be included in the fitness routine.

