Who is Major Radhika Sen, the Recipient of UN's Military Gender Advocate Award 2023?

New Delhi: Major Radhika Sen is an Indian Army officer recognised for outstanding contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts. Born in 1993 in Himachal Pradesh, she pursued biotechnology engineering and completed her Master's at IIT Bombay before joining the Indian Army in 2016.

In 2023, Major Sen was deployed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO), where she served as the Engagement Platoon Commander for the Indian Rapid Deployment Battalion. Her role involved leading mixed-gender patrols and engaging with conflict-affected communities, particularly women and girls. She established Community Alert Networks in North Kivu, providing a platform for local leaders and community members to voice their security and humanitarian concerns.

Major Sen's efforts were recognised with the 2023 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award on Thursday. She was commended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as a "true leader and role model," highlighting her humility, compassion, and dedication in a challenging conflict environment.

What is the United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award all about?

The award, established in 2016, aims to honour the commitment of individual military peacekeepers in advancing gender equality across peacekeeping missions, in line with the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security. The recipient is selected from nominees put forward by force commanders and heads of missions from all peace operations, as per UN peacekeeping guidelines.

During her tenure from March 2023 to April 2024 with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), Major Sen led MONUSCO’s engagement platoon for the Indian Rapid Deployment Battalion (INDRDB), as reported by a UN press release. Before joining the Indian Army in 2017, Major Sen completed her biotech engineering degree and was pursuing her Master’s degree at IIT Bombay.

Amid escalating conflict in North Kivu, Major Sen's troops actively interacted with conflict-affected communities, particularly women and girls, earning their trust through humility, compassion, and dedication, and ensuring the safety of all affected individuals, including children and women. India stands as the 11th largest contributor of women military peacekeepers to the United Nations.

Upon receiving the award, Major Sen expressed profound gratitude to her dedicated engagement platoon and her second-in-command, Major Saumya Singh. She also extended her thanks to the Indian Army for the opportunity to serve in the DRC and her parents for their unwavering support and encouragement.

Major Sen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology Engineering and was pursuing her M.Tech from IIT Mumbai before joining the Indian Army.

Commissioned into the Indian Army on September 10, 2016, Major Sen joined the Army Service Corps, where she served in challenging conditions in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and North Sikkim.