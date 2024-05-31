Flood Situation in Assam Remains Grim, 9 Districts Hit, 2 Dead

Guwahati: In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, the state remains in the grip of floods with two deaths being recorded till now.

Due to the incessant rains, water level in the rivers and its tributaries have risen resulting which, several districts have been flooded. With each passing day, one district after another and new areas are getting inundated.

According to the latest data from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nine districts of the state are currently reeling under floods, affecting around 2 lakh people. Hailakandi and Karimganj districts of Barak have been most affected by the floods.

According to the information, Kapili river is flowing above the danger level. The Meteorological Office has predicted that rain will continue in Assam as well as the Northeast for five days. Apart from winds at a speed of 30-40 kilometres, there is possibility of lightning, thunderstorms and heavy rain. Thus, the flood situation in the state is likely to worsen.

9 districts of the state in the grip of floods:

Nagaon, Hailakandi, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat, Dima-Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts in the state are in the grip of floods. As many as 386 villages in 22 revenue circles in these nine districts have been affected. Of these, there are 150 villages in Cachar district and 100 in Karimganj district.

Nearly 2 lakh people affected by the floods:

As many as 1,98,856 people have been affected in nine flood-hit districts. These include 87,377 men, 75,082 women and 36,397 children. Karimganj district has the highest number of 36,959 people who were affected by the floods including, 15,546 men and 11,417 women and 9,996 children.

Similarly, 1,02,246 people from Cachar district, 14,308 from Hailakandi, 22,058 from Hojai, 44 from West Karbi Anglong, 22,354 from Nagaon and 887 from Dima Hasao have also been affected in the floods.

3,239 hectares of crop land damaged:

A total of 3,238.8 hectares of agricultural land in nine districts have been damaged in the devastating floods. Of this, the highest area of 1,523 hectares of agricultural land has been damaged in Cachar district. This apart, 1,163 hectares of agricultural land in Nagaon district, 458 hectares in Hojai district, 71 hectares in Golaghat district and 24 hectares in Hailakandi district have also been affected.

Two deaths in floods so far:

Two persons have died so far in the devastating floods across the state. One of the victims is from Lala in Hailakandi district and the other is from Ramakrishna Nagar in Karimganj district.

Relief and shelter camps:

As many as 110 shelter camps have been set up in nine districts. Of which, Cachar district has the highest number of 53 camps followed by Karimganj district that has 23 camps, Hailakandi district 19, Hojai district 9, Dima Hasao district four, Nagaon district one and West Karbi Anglong district one shelter camp.

On the other hand 7,409 centres have been set up for distribution of relief materials. Of these, Karimganj district has set up the highest number of 5,437 centres.

Rescue operations:

Rescue operations have been intensified in flood-affected districts. Various agencies including SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, local administration and civil defence are engaged in rescue operations. More than 200 people have already been rescued by boat and taken to safer places.

Meanwhile, 582 quintals of rice, 499 quintals of pulses, 27 quintals of salt and 3,140 litres of mustard oil have been distributed among the flood victims. Similarly, food items are being provided for children and arrangement has been made for livestock as well.

