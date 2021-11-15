Zumba has become one of the most popular sought-after fitness formats for many women, especially those living in urban areas. The reason is that it not only helps them stay fit but also gives them a chance to dance and enjoy an hour of their day and feel refreshed.

Basically, Zumba is a type of aerobics, which can help burn 500-800 calories in an hour. Besides keeping the body in shape, it helps control blood pressure, increases bone density and benefits in many other ways.

An Indore-based Zumba instructor, Santosh Alec says that Zumba is not a separate dance form, but it includes all the dance styles, ranging from Bollywood to belly dance, salsa and hip-hop.

Talking about the same, physiotherapist Dr. Reshma Marwah explains that regular practice of Zumba provides great relief from problems related to heart, obesity and thyroid. Apart from this, dancing to fast music keeps the body flexible and the mind happy and calm. It also maintains lung health. Some more benefits of Zumba are as follows:

Burns Calories

Zumba burns not just fat, but calories as well. When you perform Zumba, all the muscles of your body are activated and the heartbeat increases, which is why it is also categorized under cardio workout. Also, since Zumba involves dancing to fast-paced music with fast-paced moves, it can be tiring by the end, but a person is able to burn 500-800 calories in an hour.

Helpful In Reducing Obesity

Regular practice of Zumba can be extremely helpful in relieving obesity. In this form of exercise, all the parts of the body are exercised, which makes all the muscles strong and the extra fat in the body is reduced. This brings the body in shape.

Beneficial For Lungs

Due to the fast-paced dance in Zumba, we tend to breathe deeper and faster, which makes our lungs more active and it keeps them healthy. This is the reason why Zumba is considered a good exercise for the lungs.

Relieves Stress

Dancing relieves stress and so does Zumba. Practicing Zumba helps in boosting the production of serotonin, which makes our body feel calmer and happier. Our stress is relieved and we feel refreshed.

Boosts Energy And Strength

When doing Zumba, all our muscles are activated, which improves their blood flow, strength and flexibility. Apart from this, regular practice of Zumba also provides relief in problems like persistent fatigue, and a person feels energized for a long time.

Prevents Certain Diseases

Zumba increases the flow of oxygen in our body, which helps our arteries work faster and the blood flow increases. Due to this, the risk of health conditions like blood pressure, heart problems, thyroid, obesity, etc, is lowered.

