What's New to Watch This Weekend? Check out the Latest OTT Drops and Fresh Releases

Hyderabad: Wondering what's in store for entertainment this week? Well, if you're up for some weekend fun and you're a movie buff like me, you're in for a treat with the latest releases on various OTT platforms.

This Friday brings a slew of exciting titles hitting the big screens. From romantic dramas to action-packed adventures, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

First up, we have Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, exploring the ups and downs of a couple's journey amidst their dreams and aspirations.

For the little ones, there's Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan, a thrilling animated escapade featuring our beloved Bheem and his friends saving the day.

And if you're into edge-of-your-seat thrills, Savi: A Bloody Housewife promises to keep you hooked with its gripping storyline of a housewife's daring plan to rescue her husband.

But if you prefer staying indoors, fret not! There's a plethora of content dropping on streaming platforms today, ensuring you have a cozy time binge-watching your favorites.

Netflix brings us Eric, a poignant tale of a puppeteer's quest to find his missing son, and A Part of You, a coming-of-age drama following a teenager coping with tragedy and self-discovery.



Meanwhile, Raising Voices tackles the sensitive issue of sexual assault, while Vigil Season 2 continues DCI Amy Silva's thrilling investigation.

For some laughs, don't miss How to Ruin Love, a comedy-drama exploring trust and relationships in a light-hearted manner.

Over on JioCinema, Dedh Bigha Zameen promises to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative of justice and resilience.



And on Disney+ Hotstar, delve into the fascinating life of Jim Henson with Jim Henson Idea Man, a biographical drama celebrating the creative genius behind the Muppets. Plus, get ready for some spine-chilling horror with The First Omen, a prequel to the classic film The Omen.

Last but not least, Amazon Prime Video brings back the laughter and life lessons with Panchayat Season 3, delivering more heartwarming moments in the fictional village of Uttar Pradesh.

So, whether you're heading to the cinemas or cozying up at home, there's plenty of entertainment to keep you engaged this weekend. Happy watching!