Dehradun: Online registration for Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra 2023 has evoked a good response triggering expectations of a record-breaking pilgrim season this year. Within 20 days, about two and a half lakh devotees have got their registration done. So far maximum registrations have been done for Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham.

Now there is about one and a half months' time for Chardham Yatra to start and the government has already started the registration so that the devotees do not have to face any kind of trouble. Seeing the graph of registration, it is expected that this time more devotees can reach Kedarnath than Badrinath. The government also has more focus on Kedarnath Dham where, after the 2013 disaster, a record number of devotees is expected this year.

Many times, the Chardham Yatra faced hiccups when the highway gets closed due to landslides, and for that, the officials of the Public Works Department deployed JCBs to reopen clogged roads immediately. Contingents of NDRF and SDARF have also been deployed. Snow removal work is going on at the Kedarnath pedestrian route.

Also Read : 60 pilgrims have died since Char Dham Yatra began on May 3: DG Health

Chardham Yatra will start from April 22: Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra will formally start on Akshaya Tritiya on April 22 with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. The doors of Kedarnath Dham are to be opened on 25 April and the doors of Badrinath Dham are to be opened on 27 April. Seeing the number of registrations for Chardham, this time both the traders and the government are looking very happy. This time, on the basis of the registration done so far, it can be said that Kedarnath will see more crowds than Badrinath. While 1.39 lakh devotees have registered for Kedarnath within 20 days, 1.14 lakh devotees have registered for Badrinath Dham.

Government's challenge in Kedarnath: The journey to Kedarnath Dham is the most difficult among the four dhams. To reach Kedarnath Dham, devotees have to walk about 16 kilometres of steep hills. If we look at the figures for the last few years, the maximum number of devotees have died in Kedarnath Dham due to lack of oxygen and heart attack. Keeping all these figures and circumstances in mind, the government is making special arrangements this time. The government estimates that this time more than 15 lakh devotees can reach Kedarnath Dham to have Baba's darshan.

The government got a 50-bed hospital ready in Kedarnath Dham. Apart from this, teams of doctors have also been deployed at various places on the pedestrian route. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who recently went to Delhi on a two-day visit, also met several Union Ministers and invited them to visit Chardham Yatra. Along with this, the Chief Minister also proposed to increase the assistance given by the Central Government in front of the Union Minister.

How to register: In Kedarnath, where devotees can get to see light snowfall during the opening of the doors, the administration is also arranging more caves for meditation. If you also want to come to Chardham Yatra, then we tell you how to register. A website has been created by the state government for Chardham Yatra 2023. The name of this website is https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/ you have to open it and in 3 ways you can fill out your registration form in it.

Along with this, there is also a WhatsApp number +91 8394833833 , through which you can get your registration done. During registration, you will be asked for some of your documents which you have to upload. Like Aadhaar card, if you are asked to upload any health-related paper, then you must fill that too. After completion of registration, you will get a certificate. You must download this certificate on your mobile, or laptop. Take a printout of it and keep it with you during the journey. Wherever you are asked for your registration, you can show that document. The registered devotees will be given first priority.

Those coming without registration were denied entry in times of heavy crowds in the past. That's why registration is very important. Keep all the necessary things with you - like tablets, dry fruits, umbrella, water bottle, eatables, hot cap, gloves etc.

Last year's figures: If we look at the last year's figures, the maximum number of devotees reached Badrinath Dham at the rate of 10,66,340 Badri Vishal. After this, 10,10,681 devotees visited Baba Kedar in Kedarnath Dham. At the same time, 4,67,757 devotees had reached Gangotri Dham and 3,60,365 to Yamunotri Dham. Over 1,51,406 devotees paid obeisance at Hemkund.