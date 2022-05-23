Dehradun: As many as 60 pilgrims have died since the Char Dham Yatra began this year on, confirmed authorities on Sunday. In order to avoid further casualties, health screening of pilgrims is being done on travel routes. While speaking to the media, DG Health Dr Shailja Bhatt said, "60 pilgrims have died since the Char Dham Yatra 2022 started on May 3. Health screening of pilgrims is being done on Yatra travel routes."

Following the loss of lives, DG Health had urged Pilgrims who are medically unfit not to travel. “60 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far. 66 per cent of deaths occurred due to diabetes and hypertension. Pilgrims who are medically unfit are being advised not to travel,” the official said. On Monday also a 70-year-old pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh died of cardiac arrest in Janki Chatti while on his way to Yamunotri.

Meanwhile, officials said on Saturday (May 21) that around eight lakh pilgrims from across the country and abroad have undertaken the Char Dham yatra so far. Moreover, there is also a huge response for the Char Dham pilgrimage, officials stated, adding that for the month of May no more slots are available for registration.

The doors of the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara also got opened on May 22.

