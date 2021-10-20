Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a former Indian Air Force officer and also an RSS functionary, died after his cousins and brother-in-law allegedly injected poison into his shoulder while he was on his way home after attending an event in Moradabad.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, 40, died during the treatment at a private hospital, said the Police.

According to the victim's relative Arvind, Rakesh's brother-in-law Naresh and two others were following them on their way home on Monday evening."They intercepted our vehicle and one of the accused grabbed Rakesh with his arm and injected poison into his shoulder and fled the scene," Arvind told the media.

"Rakesh complained of severe body pain and was rushed to a private hospital but we were told that the ventilator service was not available there. We then visited two more hospitals. Finally, he was admitted to a private hospital in the Pakhbara area but died during the treatment," he said.

Moradabad Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said, "The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was having a property dispute with his relatives. Based on his family's complaint, an FIR has been registered against three people -- Pradeep, Naresh and Ranvir -- under IPC sections 307 (punishment for murder) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc).

All three accused have been arrested."According to police, the post-mortem examination has been conducted and further legal action is being taken.

