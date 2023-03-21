Chandigarh: Amid a massive manhunt to nab the pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh after disrespect to the tricolor at the Indian High Commission in the UK, the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government in Punjab on Tuesday ordered restoration of mobile Internet and SMS services in the state except for Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala in Amritsar and other areas where the ban has been extended till Thursday March 23.

In an official order issued to this effect by the Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Punjab Home Department, all mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, shall continue to remain suspended in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airport Road both in SAS Nagar, till March 23 (12:00 hours).

The order, issued under section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency Or Public Safety Rules 2017), reads that the Director General of Police, Punjab has brought to the notice of the competent authotity that “certain sections of society are holding protests at several places in the State and are lately to threaten public order by incitement to violence as also resorting to wide spread violence with an aim to stoke and cause communal tension, obstruction or awry to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility thereby threatening public safely and Public order in the State of Punjab”.

It said that the Director General of Police, Punjab has further brought to notice of the competent authority that these sections of society widely use social media platforms such as Facebook Twitter Instagram WhatsApp etc. and also Short Message Service (SMS) “for spreading of inflammatory material and false rumours to provoke mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, mobilize thew own manpower and resources for their anti-national activities”.

Also read: Crackdown on Amitpal enters Day 3: Internet ban continues; Uncle, driver surrenders

“There is a clear continuation of potential 04 threat to public safety disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in the State of Punjab on account of misuse of mobile Internet services, SMS services and other dongle services,” reads the order. It further said that there is an imminent need to curb the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter and Other Internet based messaging services on mobile Internet services SMS and other dongle services which could provoke further mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause threat to public safety, serious loss of life and damage to public and private property by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent actions.

“Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred on me under section 5 of Indian Telegraph Ad. 1885 road with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017 and all other enabling powers in this behalf, it is directed that all mobile Internet services, all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls shall continue to remain suspended from 21/03/2023 (1200 hours) to 23/03/2023 (1209 hours) only in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozeour. Mona.

Sangrur, Sub-Division Ainala, in Amritsar, areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airman Road both in SAS Nagar in continuation of the office Order No.1781 dated 20 March 2023 in the interest of public safely to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order”. The Broadband Services are not being suspended so that Banking facilities, Hospital Services and other essential services are not disrupted.

Mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the state shall start functioning normally from 12.00 noon today i.e. 21.03.2023. Interestingly, Khalistan sympathiser and "Waris Punjab De" head Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh has said that the Punjab police have “already arrested” Amritpal while police claim that he was absconding after the Indian flag was pulled down from the Indian High Commission in the UK on Monday.