Chandigarh (Punjab): As the manhunt for Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh reached its third day on Monday, rumours are widely circulating about whether or not the Punjab Police caught the chief of Waris Punjab De (Heirs of Punjab). Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh claimed that his son was arrested by the police on Saturday itself while the Police declared him a fugitive. Meanwhile, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said that Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

Amid this high-voltage drama surrounding the massive hunt, Waris Punjab De's legal advisor Iman Singh Khara filed a habeas corpus petition in the Punjab Haryana High Court for producing Amritpal. However, the court refused to appoint a warrant officer for the time being. At the same time, the High Court issued a notice to the Punjab government and posted the matter for hearing on March 21.

According to the information received from the sources, this petition was to be brought up at the house of Justice Shekhawat. Meanwhile, Punjab Police AG Vinod Ghai also appeared at Judge Shekhawat's house. Finally, the matter is posted for hearing in the High Court on March 21. Amritpal's father Tarsem Singh told ETV Bharat that the supporters of Waris Punjab De chief have been saying that their leader was in police custody.

Tarsem Singh had said that Amritpal has been declared a fugitive in accordance with a plan and he expressed doubts about whether the Punjab Police and the State Government are formulating a strategy to implicate Amritpal in a weapons case. Tarsem Singh also expressed fear that any untoward incident might happen to his son.

Last Saturday, the Punjab Police and paramilitary forces gave chase in over a hundred vehicles to nab the pro-Khalistani preacher in the Ajnala police station attack case. Sometime later, the Punjab Police said that Amritpal had escaped and a hunt was launched for him. At that time, Amritpal Singh was going to Moga with over 6 companions who were arrested while Amritpal allegedly fled from the scene.

Initially, reports came in that Amritpal Singh was arrested but he however got into a car and fled through Link Jalandhar Road. That day, about 100 vehicles of the Punjab Police were deployed to chase him, but Amritpal Singh could not be found. After which Amritpal Singh was declared a fugitive by the Punjab Police in a press note.