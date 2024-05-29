Teenage Girl Dead, Over Two Dozen Others Injured After Bus Overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Dausa: In a tragic road accident reported from Rajasthan, a teenage girl died while over two dozen others were injured after a private bus overturned along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district of the state early morning on Wednesday, an official said.

The accident took place at around 5 AM today morning while the bus passing through the Bandikui subdivision of the district traveling from Haridwar to Jaipur lost control and overturned near Somada village in Bandikui police station area, Police station in-charge Surendra Malik said. He said that a 19-year-old girl identified as Ankita, a resident of Niwai died in the accident while over two dozen others were injured. The injured have been admitted to Dausa District Hospital.

Police said that the reason for the bus overturning is not clear at the moment, but it seems that the accident happened due to the driver dozing off.

Locals were the first respondents to the accident and rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation. They also informed the Bandikui police station about the accident after which a team of police also reached the spot.

District Hospital doctor Mahendra Meena said that after the accident more than two dozen injured were brought to the hospital, some of whom were discharged after first aid. Those injured in the accident include Chandra Devi (56), wife of Navratan Koli, resident of Amer, Govind (39) son of Deshraj Soni, resident of Bassi, bus driver Om Prakash and bus conductor, Braj Sunder Pareek (60) son of Chhitarlal, resident of Bundi, Pawan (37) son of Ramesh Chandra, resident of Jaipur, Surgyan Devi (40) wife of Chhotulal, resident of Tonk, Ramavatar (48) son of Kishanlal, resident of Tonk, Mamta (35) wife of Vijay, resident of Jaipur, Rajesh (28) son of Rohitash Sharma, resident of Chaksu, Mukul Sharma (25) son of Damodar Lal, resident of Jaipur, Nangi Devi (45) wife of Panna Lal, resident of Jaipur, Santosh (50) son of Govind Yogi, resident of Pipalda, Girraj Yogi (25) son of Bharatlal, resident of Bamanwas, Suresh Sharma (52) son of Muralidhar, resident of Jaipur, Arvind (40) son of Girdhari Lal, resident of Jhunjhunu and Navratan (45) son of Suvalal Mahawar, resident of Jaipur. The bus driver and conductor were discharged after being administered first aid.

The family members of the deceased girl have been informed about the accident.