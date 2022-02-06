Berhampur (Odisha): ‘Robo’ an e-waste sculpture measuring 30-ft tall and weighing 3 tonnes has been registered as the tallest e-waste sculpture in the Asia Book of Records. Created by the trainees at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Berhampur, the sculpture was made in 2021 to mark World Environment Day.

The gigantic sculpture has been created from electronic wastes such as electronic toys, PCB, printer, printer cartridge, RAM, keyboard, mouse, monitor, mobile phones, CD player, TV and VCR, among others.

Earlier, the scrap sculpture park installed inside the ITI premises was also declared as the largest open-air scrap sculpture park in Asia and earned a mention in the Asia Book of Records.