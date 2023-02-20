Mumbai: Launching a scathing attack on the Election Commission for its decision of recognizing the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and awarding them the bow and arrow symbol, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the poll panel should be dissolved.

Speaking to reporters at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, Thackeray claimed that there is no previous instance of a party name and symbol being awarded to one faction. " The Election Commission's decision is wrong. The Supreme Court is our only hope. Why did the Election Commission rush to take the decision," said Thackeray.

He further alleged that the BJP was destroying democracy in the country by using democratic institutions to further its own agenda. He also said what the saffron party has done to them today, they can do to anyone.

" If such acts go unabated, there will be nothing left of democracy or elections in India after 2024," said Thackeray. He also said that the Shiv Sena party name and the bow and arrow symbol may have been stolen from him but no one can take away the Thackeray name from him. " I think I am lucky to be born in the family of Balasaheb Thackeray," he added.

Also Read: Shiv Sena Legislative Office at Assembly is ours: Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that Opposition party leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, and Nitish Kumar have reached out to him and extended their support.

As for the reports of his faction transferring funds from the official bank accounts of Shiv Sena, Thackeray argued that the poll panel has no right to interfere in the matter of party funds adding that its jurisdiction is limited to ensuring free and fair elections and ensuring that democracy prevails in political parties. He warned that the Election Commission may face a criminal case if it interferes in matters related to party funds.

Asked about the Eknath Shinde faction taking over several properties of the party, Thackeray dared them to stop using the photo and name of his late father Balasaheb Thackeray, and seek votes using the names and photos of their fathers.

He argued that since the Election Commission has recognized his faction as the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and given it the flaming torch symbol, it has already recognized it as a seperate entity.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court turned down an oral mention by the Uddhav faction seeking an urgent listing of its plea challenging the Election Commission's decision.