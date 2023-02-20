Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena on Monday issued notice to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to allow them to take over the party's legislative office at the Vidhan Bhavan. The notice was handed over to the Speaker by the Chief Whip of the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena Bharat Gogawale.

Speaking to reporters, Gogawale said that the Shiv Sena's legislative party office belongs to them after the Election Commission order awarding the party name Shive Seba and the bow and arrow symbol to the Shinde faction.

" The notice has been issued to the Speaker. Our actions are as per the order of the Election Commission. We will soon take call on our future course of action. The party office belongs to us as the Election commission has recognized us as the Shiv Sena," Gogawale told reporters.

As for the whip issued to all Shiv Sena MLAs directing them to attend a meeting ahead of the Budget Session on February 27, Gogawale said that the whip will apply to all Shiv Sena MLAs including Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray.

Gogawale also warned of penal action against any MLAs not acting as per the whip. " The whip will be applicable to all the 56 Shiv Sena MLAs who have won elections contesting with the bow and arrow symbol. Whether it is Thackeray or Shinde everyone has to abide by it," said Gogawale.

The development comes days after the Election Commission recognized and awarded the Shiv Sena party name and the bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction which revolted against Uddhav Thackeray and eventually led to the collapse of his government. Following the decision, Uddhav Thackeray has accused the Election commission of serving BJP's interest and has announced to take the matter to the Supreme Court.