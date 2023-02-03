Calicut: In an instance that showcases intense human spirit, a 15-year-old from Kerala has risen above his mental disability, shaping his life towards innovation instead. G.S. Sayanth from Koyilandy in Calicut, who suffers from Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, has created an electric bicycle which is able to operate for 90 km after a charge-time of four hours.

A student of Government Moppila Higher Secondary School Koyilandy, Sayanth recently secured the second place, and grade A, after his invention was presented at the Calicut District Science Fair. Son of local resident and retired Village Officer Sreedharan, and Geetha, Sayanth, since childhood has had the neurodevelopmental disorder which results in a lack of focus on certain actions and increased activity. The disorder has not been able to stop him from answering the zeal of creation, as is evident from the double-wheeled output.

Also read: Study links use of electric vehicles with lower air pollution, better health

"I used to travel by bicycle from the second grade. When I got tired of pedalling, I thought of an electric bicycle. At the age of 14, I modified the bicycle to the same effect and welded it myself. I have attached two rods to place the legs, and the pedals have been removed. BLDC motor, bike chain, battery, and switches have also been added to this. Now I can operate the bicycle for 90 km after four hours of charging," he noted.

The 15-year-old further explains that he started the modification to his bicycle using tools from workers who had come to his house for some maintenance. After this, I asked my father to buy me the tools, Sayanth adds. The latter, in an attempt to encourage the practice on his part, bought the 15-year-old the tools one by one.

As a result, all parts necessary to carry out the modification are already at the disposal of Sayanth - including a welding machine, grinder, planer, blower, drilling machine as well as others. Speaking about his usage of the parts, Sayanth also noted that at present he has started building products such as dog cages, hen shelters and knives, among other household instruments for locals.