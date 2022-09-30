Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's country-wide 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka through the Bandipur forest area on Friday morning. Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by State Congress leaders near the Kekkanahalla check post. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Sivakumar, MB Patil, RV Deshpande, Veerappa Moily, KJ George and other Congress leaders were present. Upon his arrival in the State, Rahul had a brief halt for coffee at a private resort near the Hangala village in Gundlupet.

The state leaders have arranged for Rahul Gandhi to address the people from a dais erected in front of Ambedkar Bhavan in Gundlupet town. After this, Rahul will proceed with 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Along the way, he will interact with the Soliga community people and the families of the persons, who died of oxygen shortage at the Chamarajanagar district hospital in May 2021.