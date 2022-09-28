Malappuram (Kerala): A young girl was in tears upon meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. A video shared on Twitter by Congress leader Srinivas BV shows the young girl in her early teens jumping with joy as she is allowed to walk along Rahul Gandhi.

She soon bursts into tears even as Rahul is seen cheering her up. Scores of other people are also seen taking part in the yatra. The girl could not believe that Rahul asked her to join him in the march. The video was also shared by 'BharatJodo' handle run by the Congress party who also tweeted the video saying, "No caption needed. Only love."

On Day 18 of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, Rahul was seen walking with hundreds of party workers and followers in Kerala. The march started in the morning from Pandikkad School Padi in Malappuram. The march entered Wayanad during the day with Congress' 'BharatJodo' handle sharing video of Rahul walking with several others and tweeting "Wayanad, feels like home!".

The Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts before entering Karnataka on October 1.