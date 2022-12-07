Pakur/Ranchi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Jahangir Sheikh, the stepbrother of slain Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh in connection with the massacre at Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, an officer said on Wednesday. Earlier, Lalan Sheikh, the main accused of this massacre, was also arrested from Pakur district on December 3.

Altogether 10 people died of burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui were set ablaze by assailants after the murder of Sheikh on the night of March 21 this year. Under the orders of Jahangir and Lalan, around 70-80 people set several houses on fire, in which 10 people including two children and three women were killed. Following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the case investigation from the ACB.

Also read: J&K High Court allows revision petition of J&K Police in 2003 Nadimarg massacre case

Sheikh's stepbrother, Jahangir, absconding since the massacre, was arrested by CBI sleuths from his hideout near the West Bengal-Jharkhand border on Tuesday evening. The CBI produced Jahangir in the Rampurhat divisional court on Wednesday. The CBI is already interrogating Lalan Sheikh on remand. Lalan said that he and Jahangir conspired for the arson and massacre after Bhadu's murder in March.