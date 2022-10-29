Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Saturday allowed a revision petition of J&K Police in the 2003 Nadimarg Kashmiri Pandit massacre case, and ordered the trial court to ensure expeditious proceedings to conclude the matter at the earliest. “The court below shall now take all necessary measures for ensuring the examination of witnesses concerned by issuing commission or recording their statement via videoconferencing and shall ensure expeditious proceedings so as to conclude matter at the earliest,” the court ordered.

24 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in Nadimarg village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district in 2003. The main accused Zia Mustafa, a Lashkar-e-Toiba Commander, was killed by security forces in October last year. On August 26, the High Court ordered to re-open of the Nadimarg massacre case. Justice Sanjay Dhar was hearing the application filed by the prosecution seeking recall of an earlier order whereby the criminal revision petition was dismissed.

Also read: HC seeks complete status of 7 wetlands declared Ramsar sites in JK and Ladakh

A case (FIR No.24/2003 for offenses under Sections 302, 450, 395, 307, 120-B, 326, 427 RPC, 7/27 Arms Act, and Section 30 Police Act) was registered in Police Station, Zainapora in connection with the massacre and investigations were taken up. The massacre took place when Mufti Muhammad Sayeed led the PDP-Congress coalition was ruling the erstwhile state.