Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): In wake of the recent militant attack on police in the Zewan area, security has been beefed in and around the Srinagar city with barricades and checkpoints installed at various locations.

Police and police and paramilitary forces also carried out random searches on Tuesday to prevent militants from carrying out any subversive activities.

Security forces also searched vehicles and conducted frisking at vital locations of the city.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that it was a routine exercise conducted to keep a check on the militancy related activities.

He further said that the CRPF's women personnel were deployed for frisking women adding that these measures are necessary for a view of the rise in militancy-related incidents in the city.

On Monday, three policemen were killed and 13 others were injured when three militants opened fire at a police bus at Zewan area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, according to the Home Ministry, this year 206 militancy-related incidents took place in Jammu and Kashmir and 28 infiltration attempts were made.

