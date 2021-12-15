Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): A day after the militant attack on a police bus in Pulwama's Zewan area, Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited 92 Base Hospital to enquire about the health of the injured police personnel.

GOC Chinar Corps, Lt Gen DP Pandey also visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the injured.

According to a statement by the police, the DGP visited the place of the incident and afterwards interacted with the officers and cops at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan.

ADGP (Armed) S. J. M. Gillani, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, Commandants of IR/ARP and SSP Srinagar were also present.

During his interaction with the officers and cops, the DGP paid tributes to the police personnel who were killed in the militant attack.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the DGP appreciated the Jawans for retaliating the terrorist attack saying that immediate response avoided what would have been possibly a huge loss. He also complimented the driver for his sensible and quick action during the incident.

He also said that in retaliation, one militant was reportedly injured and vowed that perpetrators would be brought to justice very soon.

He also lauded the dedication and commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces to help improve the situation in the valley.

"We have successfully faced challenges in the past and with the dedicated and committed efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces, the situation is progressively improving. Attempts are being made to cause damage to the peace and every such attempt would be foiled with fortitude,” the DGP said.

He also interacted with the senior officers and ordered a series of measures to be adopted towards the deployment of personnel, their travel as well as in other different situations.

DGP wished for the speedy recovery of the injured officials. He also met the parents and relatives of the injured policemen and assured them of all possible help.

Three police personnel were killed and 14 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.