Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a Hybrid militant of Lashkar-i-Toiba (LeT) outfit in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. According to the police, based on specific input about presence of militants in the jurisdiction of Police Station Zainpora, Shopian Police along with 44RR and CRPF 178 BN launched a joint-patrol.

The joint-patrol party apprehended an individual on suspicion at Heffkhuri Maldera axis and the individual was later identified as Yawar Ahmed Padder son of Ali Mohd Padder resident Heff Zainpora, police said. The police spokesman further stated that during his personal search one Pistol along with pistol magazine and 12 live cartridges of 9mm caliber were recovered from his possession.

The apprehended hybrid militant has been found associated with proscribed militant organisation LeT, he said. FIR No 127/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Zainpora and investigation has been taken up, reads the statement.

In a separate incident, another militant of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was arrested in Awantipora in neighbouring Pulwama district on Thursday. A police spokesman said that based on specific input, Awantipora police along with Army 42 RR and CRPF 130 BN laid a special Naka at Chandrigam.

During checking, one person who was moving in a suspicious manner was apprehended and during the search, one pistol along with a pistol magazine was recovered from him. During interrogation, the said person has been identified as Danish Mohidin Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohidin Ganie, a resident of Dadsara Awantipora.On questioning, the apprehended militant has deposed and admitted that he is a militant of the proscribed terror outfit HM, active since September 29 2022.