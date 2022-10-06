Pulwama: Awantipora police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a militant affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in Awantipora of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Based on specific input, Awantipora police along with Army 42 RR and CRPF 130 BN laid a special Naka at Chandrigam. During checking, one person who was moving in a suspicious manner was apprehended and during the search, one pistol along with a pistol magazine was recovered from him.

During interrogation, the said person has been identified as Danish Mohidin Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohidin Ganie, a resident of Dadsara Awantipora. On questioning, the apprehended militant has deposed and admitted that he is a militant of the proscribed terror outfit HM, active since 29th September 2022.

A case under FIR Number 221/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation is going on.