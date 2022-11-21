Gandhinagar: The Election Commission on Monday said that a total of 4,91,35,400 voters will exercise their franchise for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. As per the EC, there are a total of 1.15 crore young voters in Gujarat in the age group of 18 to 29 while the voters aged 100 years and above are 10,460. Among the total voters, there are 2,37,74,146 women voters and 2,53,59,863 male voters.

A total of 1,391 third genders have been registered in Gujarat out of whom the highest number of 226 is in the Vadodara district. Elections will be held in two phases in the state on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The five districts with the highest number of youth voters include 11,97,539 in Ahmedabad, 10,23,867 in Surat, 7,07,754 in Banaskantha, 5,19,832 in Vadodara and 4,89,536 in Dahod.

The EC has set up 51,839 polling booths at 29,357 polling stations in the state. The five districts with the highest number of polling stations in Gujarat are 5,610 in Ahmedabad, 4,637 in Surat, 2,613 in Banaskantha, 2,590 in Vadodara and 2,264 in Rajkot. On the other hand, the five districts with the least number of polling stations are 335 in Dang, 494 in Porbandar, 605 in Tapi, 614 in Botad and 624 in Narmada. Likewise, the five districts with the highest number of women voters are Ahmedabad with 28,81,224, Surat with 21,94,915, Vadodara with 12,72,996, Banaskantha with 11,97,814 and Rajkot with 11,10,306.