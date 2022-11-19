Ahmedabad: With Gujarat Assembly polls round the corner, a total of 788 candidates, including 70 women, remain in the fray for the first phase of the polls for 89 seats on December 1. These include candidates from 39 parties and 339 independents, according to a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The submitted affidavits of the candidates who will be in the fray reveal that many of them have assets worth crores. Leaders from BJP, Congress, and AAP, all are rolling in riches. Congress's Indranil Rajyuguru tops the list with a net worth of Rs 159.84 crores whereas BJP's Pabubha Manek secured second place on the list with a net worth of Rs 115.58 crores.

Subsequently, seven BJP candidates have been found to have assets worth more than Rs 30 crores. Two AAP candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 8 crores each. However, the majority of the millionaires on the list are BJP candidates.

Of the BJP candidates from the millionaire's list, Pabubha Manek is at the top with assets worth Rs 115.58 crores followed by Hira Solanki of Rajula in Amreli with a net worth of Rs 53.50 crores. Parshotam Solanki, with a net worth of Rs 53.39 crores, is in the third spot among BJP candidates.

From the Congress, Indranil Rajyuguru tops the list followed by Raparthi Bhachubhai Aarthya with a net worth of Rs 98.48 crore and Mulobha Kandoria with a net worth of Rs 85.41 crores. Aam Aadmi Party leader Prakash Contractor has declared a net worth of Rs 13.21 crores followed by his party colleague Jinabhai Kheni with assets worth Rs. 8.90 crores.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main Opposition, the Congress, have fielded their candidates on all 89 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight on 88 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on 57 and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on six Assembly segments.

In total, 1,362 candidates had filed their papers for 89 seats, which went down to 999 after scrutiny on November 15, and dipped further to 788 on November 17, which was the last date to withdraw nominations. The Election Commission has so far received 1,515 nomination papers for the 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase on December 5. The last date to withdraw candidature for the second phase is November 21. Gujarat has a 182-member Assembly.