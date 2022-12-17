New Delhi: A team of the Special Cell of Delhi police arrested a man, who was accused of murdering a person, over a love interest. The arrested accused has been identified as Abu Usman, a resident of Purnia, Bihar. The accused was arrested on December 11, but the police disclosed this information on Saturday. Police sources said, "Anwarul Haque, a resident of Purnia, used to run a tailor shop in Khajuri Khas, North East Delhi. Anwarul was murdered near his shop on July 31, 2022, around 4 pm. A case was registered the same day at Khajuri Khas Police Station regarding the incident."

Police also said that based on the CCTV footage, it was found that Anwarul was murdered by Abu Usman, along with his accomplices Atin, Ahsan and Shahnawaz. The Khajuri Khas police arrested Atin and Ahsan, but the main accused, Abu Usman is absconding. A bounty of Rs 25,000 was also announced on his head. Praveen Duggal, Inspector of the special cell, was appointed to apprehend the accused.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Abu Usman worked in Bengaluru near Tannery Road in 2018. Police raided his old hideout in Bengaluru, but he was not found there. On discreet local inquiry, it was further revealed that the accused had been hiding at Nizamuddin Mohalla, which is 7 Km away from Tannery Road. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Abu near Vinayak Theatre in Bengaluru. After the arrest, the murderer Abu Usman confessed that he was in a relationship with a girl, who happened to be Anwarul's distant relative. Anwarul also wanted to marry that girl. Owing to this, the accused developed enmity with Anwarul and decided to eliminate him.