Four members of a family stabbed to death in Delhi
Published on: 3 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Four members of a family stabbed to death in Delhi
Published on: 3 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Delhi : Four members of a family including two sisters, their father and their grandmother were stabbed to death in a house in Palam area. The accused has been apprehended. This has been told by Delhi Police on Wednesday. Although they have not reveal cause of murder so far.
Loading...