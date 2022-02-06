New Delhi: Two more men were arrested in connection with an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by a group of people in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, officials said on Sunday. So far, 20 people have been apprehended, including 16 adults and four juveniles, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the duo was absconding since the incident and one of them is the owner of the three-wheeler which was used to abduct the victim. The auto has been seized, he added.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said a chargesheet in connection with the January 26 incident will be filed in minimum possible time and the court will be urged to conduct a speedy trial. Asthana said this during a candid interaction through Twitter in a question-answer session.

According to police, the victim was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by the accused on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck. Police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson, a senior police official had said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim and said the government would appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court. Police have stepped up security outside the house of the victim's sister in Kasturba Nagar after she filed a complaint alleging that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19.

(PTI)