Jagdalpur: Five persons, including a minor, accused of gangraping a young girl were arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police within 12 hours since the report of the crime in Chhattisgarh's Bastar area, while the hunt is on to nab two more accused involved in the crime, officials said.

A case of gang-rape was registered against all seven people at Darbha police station on Saturday, police said. In the complaint, the girl's family said that the victim had gone to visit a village fair with her relative in Mavli Padar village which falls under the jurisdiction of Darbha police station area on Saturday evening.

There, she met her maternal uncle's son and both went to a nearby ground to eat at a food stall. While returning to the fair, they were stopped by a group of seven people who started intimidating the girl's cousin. They scared the boy and succeeded in making him run away.

Bastar additional superintendent of police Nivedita Pal said the girl followed her cousin as he took to his heels. The assailants followed her and managed to catch hold of her in mid-way and dragged her towards the forest. All the seven accused then gangraped the girl near a pond, she said.

They left the girl lying down in an unconscious state for a long time. After regaining her senses, the girl ran home to her family and informed her parents about the incident. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's family, police registered a case and set up a special team to probe into the incident.

The girl was sent for medical examination. Within 12 hours of the crime, police have arrested five accused, including a minor. A court remanded the adults in judicial custody and sent the juvenile to a borstal school. Police said a search operation is being conducted to arrest the remaining two accused, who have been absconding.