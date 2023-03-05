Kanpur: The minor daughter of a doctor was gang-raped by her friends on Friday in a Hookah Bar under Barra police station limits in Kanpur. The girl's father lodged a complaint against eight accused in this connection. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against the accused.

The doctor said that his daughter was invited by her Instagram friend, who lives in Barra to the Hookah bar where the youth spiked her soft drink with sedatives. He said his daughter was compelled to drink it despite refusing many times. After the girl became unconscious, the youth and his friends took her to a deserted place and raped her.

When the girl protested, the youths thrashed and scratched her leaving scars on her cheek and forehead. The girl somehow managed to escape from their clutches and reached her house. The girl also informed her father that the accused Instagram friend had made her an obscene video and was blackmailing her for the past few days. She said the accused was threatening to make her obscene video viral.

DCP South Salman Taj Patil said that a case has been registered against the accused under various sections, including rape, assault, POSCO Act, intimidation and giving drugs. Efforts are on to arrest the culprits, the police said. There are many Hookah Bars in the city that operate in the name of food cafes. In these Hookah Bars, adolescent girls of rich families are provided cabins in the name of privacy. The police said that they would launch a campaign against such mushrooming Hookah Bars.