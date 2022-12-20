Patna: The Bihar police on Monday nabbed two fraudsters for using cricketer Dhoni's pictures to cheat people on the pretext of providing franchises, loans and insurance here. The fraudsters used the cricketer's pics to win the confidence of their victims. The incident took place at 14 number road of Patrakar Nagar police station area. The accused were identified as Gautam Kumar and Bharat Kumar. The three members of their gang were already nabbed by the police.

Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon while talking to the media said that the fraudsters have conned many people in Delhi and Chhattisgarh, too, one of them was also arrested by the Chhattisgarh police, but he managed to escape. The police seized Rs. 1,40,000 cash, laptops, documents and SIM cards from their possession.

Dhillon further said that the fraudsters used to create fake websites to lure people and ask for money on the pretext of the processing fees, insurance and GST and then used to dispose of the website. Dhillon also said that the police recovered 20 bank accounts under the name of poor and homeless people of the locality. The gang used to pay commissions to the account holders and used to keep the rest of the money in cash.