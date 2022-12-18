Surat (Gujarat): A Chartered Accountant here lost Rs 23 lakhs in six months after a company myindiahub.com duped the CA and as the company first convinced him to buy boots worth Rs 700 later they called him and informed him that the CA had won an iPhone 12 pro max in a lucky draw. The company then asked him to deposit money for insurance, NOC and other taxes the company continued to ask for other charges for six months by the end of the sixth month, the CA had deposited Rs 23,12,962 in the fraudster's bank account.

The police said that CA Dhruvil Maheshbhai Chodwadia, a resident of Gujarat's Navsari city, received a call on May 28 from Gaurav Mishra claiming to be from a company called MyIndiaHub.com. Gaurav managed to convince Dhruvil to buy shoes worth Rs 700 and then lured him to pay Rs 23,12,962 on the pretext of taxes for a free iPhone. The police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Dhruvil and they commenced a probe into the matter.

Also read: Andhra man loses Rs 16 lakh to fake kidney selling racket, case registered

Dhruvil, in the complaint, said that he and his friend Vivek Popatbhai Mavani together deposited the amount. The police face dilemma to solve the case as the question arises, why did the CA not suspect a company of giving an iPhone worth Rs 1 lakh for shoes worth Rs 700? Even if the company offered the iPhone, why did the CA and his friend end up paying Rs 23 lakhs for an iPhone worth Rs 1 lakh and which was supposed to be free of cost? Why did the CA and his friend not suspect the company and kept on paying for six months?