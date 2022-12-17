Begusarai: Fearless miscreants shot dead a Paan shop owner in a dispute over demanding money for cigarettes near Lohiyanagar Gumti of Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday, police said. The deceased, identified as Dilkhush Kumar (30), runs a paan (betel) shop on the roadside of NH 31 located near Lohiyanagar Gumti in the Nagar police station area. The miscreants shot him in the chest and fled the spot. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Kishore Kumar, a neighbouring shopkeeper said, "The one who shot often used to come to Dilkhush's shop. He even came today accompanied by some people. They smoked cigarettes and then when the shopkeeper demanded money from him, there was a dispute. Considering it a normal dispute, we went somewhere but when we came back, we found him dead." Police said they are engaged in the investigation of the case. The accused will soon be arrested, they said.