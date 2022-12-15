Bilaspur: A history sheeter was shot dead in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Wednesday evening, said police who ruled out possibility of the victim's association with the Congress party. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Jaiswal said that Sanju Tripathi was shot at Turkadih bypass of Sakri police station area in Bilaspur at around 4.15 pm on Wednesday while he was traveling in his car leading to his death on the spot.

Sanju was returning to the city from Sakri area at the time of the incident. The attackers fired seven to eight rounds on Sanju. Police have recovered one live cartridge from the spot. It is said that Tripathi had written his designation as 'General Secretary District Congress Committee' on the number plate of his car.

But police said that the deceased is not a Congress leader, but a history sheeter and has 27 criminal cases registered against him. President of Bilaspur District Congress Committee, Vijay Kesharwani said, "Sanju Tripathi was once active in the Youth Congress. But at present he does not have any position in the party."

SSP Parul Mathur too denied that the deceased was associated with any political party. SSP Mathur further said that Tripathi was embroiled in a property dispute with his family. Bilaspur police has started investigation by forming separate teams to nab the attackers. Police is probing the CCTV footage to nab the accused.