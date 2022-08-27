Patna: For the first time in India, live robotic surgery was performed and doctors from all over the world witnessed it. Orthopedic doctors from the country as well as from abroad participated in this two-day event held at Patna and got to know about the new changes in the field of joint implants.

Live robotic surgery of joint implant was also witnessed for the first time in the country organized by the 4th Anoop Master Course (AMC) 2022 with the support of the Bihar Orthopaedic Association.

Dr. Ashish Singh, the country's renowned robotic surgeon and Director of Anoop Institute of Orthopedics Patna, Dr. Santosh Kumar from Kolkata, and Dr. Adarsh Annapredi from Hyderabad performed the surgery live. It was inaugurated by Justice Partha Sarathi of Patna High Court at Hotel Maurya in Patna.

Sharing information about this course, Dr. Ashish Singh said, “Anoop Masters course was a two-day academic course in which famous joint implant specialists of the country and the world gave new updates and latest technology in this field.”

During the course, eminent experts shared information on diseases related to the hip and knee, using new techniques to save joints and achieve accuracy in joint implants. The robot was present in Hotel Maurya during this time and the doctors involved got a chance to see the live surgery of the knee, hip, etc done through robotic technology.

Dr. Ashish further said, “Patients will get benefit from this course and will help surgeons to improve their surgical techniques, patient satisfaction level as well as counseling skills given to the patient. It will benefit the patient and society also. Joint transplant surgery will help to improve the outcome.”

He also stressed improving the relationship between the patients and the doctor. Total Hip Replacement, Total Knee Replacement, and Half Knee Replacement were carried out in live robotic surgery.

Dr. Yash Gulati, who came from Apollo Delhi, performed a half knee replacement, while Dr. Ashish Singh from Patna conducted hip replacement surgery and Dr. Santosh Kumar from Kolkata performed the replacement surgery.

At the same time, Dr. Adarsh Annapredi of Hyderabad also performed joint replacement surgery. The surgery of four patients was done free of cost during this period. Under the cooperation and guidance of the Bihar Orthopedic Association, this CME was authorized by the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, England. It is also recognized by Bihar Medical Council.

It is also authorized by C.A.O.S, the world's largest organization for robotic surgery. Orthopedics surgeons from cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Jaipur also participated. The workshop was free of cost for PG students and doctors above 65 years of age.

Dr. Ashsih said, “The doctors who gave lectures and performed live surgeries would also be given certificates.” Bihar Orthopedics Association and its President Dr. Bharat Singh, and Secretary Dr. Mahesh Prasad appreciated and congratulated Dr. Ashish Singh for his hard work.