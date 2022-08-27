Patna: The Vigilance department raided the residence of the Rural Works Department(RWD) executive engineer, Sanjay Kumar Rai of the Kishanganj Division on Saturday, and recovered Rs 5 crore so far.

Initially, the Vigilance team raided the engineer's residence. After getting to know about bribes usurped by junior engineers and cashiers, they conducted raids at their places as well. According to sources, more than Rs 4 crores have been recovered from Kishanganj Division, and at the same time, about Rs 1 crore in cash has been found at the residence of Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai in Patna.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on CBI raid on Dy CM

Meanwhile, the investigation team has started matching the notes and several other documents found in the raid. The amount that has been recovered so far is just the tip of an iceberg, said, officials. More raids are underway to examine land documents and bank lockers.