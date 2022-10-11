Agartala (Tripura): In order to further improve rail connectivity of Agartala with the rest of the country, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend the Guwahati–Kolkata Express Train upto Agartala. As part of this, Train no. 02518/02517 (Guwahati–Kolkata–Guwahati) will be extended upto Agartala. A new train with no. 02502/02501 (Agartala–Kolkata–Agartala) Express will run once a week.

As per the NFR officials, both the trains will run upto 30th April, 2023. The inaugural special of this extension will be flagged off by the President of India on 13th October at 09:25 hours from Agartala railway station. The train will reach Kolkata at 18:50 hours on the next day.

In return direction, the train will depart from Kolkata on 14th October at 22:00 hours to reach Agartala at 08:00 hours on 16th October. The inaugural special will run via New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katwa and Bandel. It will run with a composition of 14 coaches. One First Class AC, five AC 3-tiers, six sleeper class coaches, one general sitting and one Guard cum Luggage Coach.

Also Read: Tripura: Survey completed in Indian side of 2nd Indo-Bangla railway link

During its regular run, train no. 02502 Agartala - Kolkata Express will depart from Agartala at 07:30 hours on every Wednesday to reach Kolkata at 15:00 hours on the next day. In return direction, train no. 02501 (Kolkata - Agartala Express) will depart from Kolkata at 21:40 hours on every Sunday to reach Agartala at 05:15 hours on Tuesday.

Existing train no. 02518 (Guwahati - Kolkata) Express will depart from Guwahati at 21:00 hours on every Saturday to reach Kolkata at 15:00 hours on the next day. In return direction, train no. 02517 (Kolkata - Guwahati) Express will depart from Kolkata at 21:40 hours on every Thursday to reach Guwahati at 16:15 hours on the next day.