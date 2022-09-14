Agartala: The survey for the second international railway link from Tripura (India) to Bangladesh has been completed on the Indian side. The matter came up for discussion at a meeting held by Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha with Ansul Gupta, General Manager, North East Frontier (NEF) Railway at Agartala railway station on Tuesday late evening.

Various issues related to the state's railways figured in the meeting, such as the development of the state's rail communication system and the progress of various projects, including the launch of the double-lane track from Lumding in Assam to Agartala in Tripura. It was informed that survey work on the Indian side of the Belonia in Tripura’s South district-Feni in Bangladesh rail link has been completed and has been sent to the Railway Board for approval.

The GM of NFR said in the meeting that necessary steps and initiatives are being taken in all these projects. Survey work for the construction of double lane track from Dharmanagar via Agartala to Belonia in Tripura has already been completed and sent to the Railway Board for approval.

Also Read: Centre implementing infra projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in NE: Sitharaman

It is to be noted that in his recent visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister said that discussions were held with the Union Minister of Railways regarding the improvement of railway services in the state, including enhancement of infrastructure. The Chief Minister emphasized on the completion of the Agartala-Akhaura in Bangladesh rail link as soon as possible.

In this regard, the General Manager of NF Railway said that the work has been resumed at a fast pace after receiving the necessary financial approval for this work. Initiatives have been taken to develop the Agartala railway station into an railway station on part with international standards. Such state-of-the-art railway stations will have healthcare facilities, shopping malls, food courts, cultural facilities and other advanced services.

Also Read: BJP Govt pursuing development politics in Tripura, asserts CM Saha

A proposal has been sent to the Railway Board for starting the Agartala-Guwahati inter-city train service and requested for its speedy implementation.

“Besides, the issue of progress of work on the Bangladesh side has been taken up for intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs on behalf of the Railways”, the NFR official said.