Guwahati (Assam): Union Minister Anurag Thakur has asserted that in Jammu and Kashmir it was difficult to even hoist the national flag in the past but after the abrogation of Article 370, people could see how Tiranga (Tricolour) was hoisted on each and every house in Kashmir during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program last year.

The Union Minister, speaking on the second day of the Youth20 India Summit at IIT Guwahati, said he was the longest serving BJP Youth Wing President from 2010 to 2017. "I took out a yatra from Kolkata to Kashmir to hoist national flag. I was put in jail for hoisting national flag in J&K then. Today I see J&K is a different state with no such restrictions," he said.

Anurag Thakur said that the 'Amrit Kaal' was a combination of Adhigam Kaal, Awsar Kaal and Kartavya Kaal that ushered in an era of leap-forward development, of opportunities and of duty to the nation respectively. The Y20 Inception Meeting would exemplify the youth-focused initiatives and efforts, he said and reiterated that the Amrit Kaal is for the youth.

Stressing the need for harnessing potential of the youth, the Union Minister said that India has a unique advantage to bring in rapid socio-economic, and technological innovation and advancement." Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs and other dignitaries also spoke.

