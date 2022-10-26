New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very productive meeting with Ch. Kiron, the MD of Eenadu, Ch. Sailaja, the MD of Margadarsi chit funds, and Ch. Vijayeswari, the MD of Ramoji Film City.

The Prime Minister received the first copy of - The Immortal Saga - India's Struggle for Freedom, published by the Eenadu group on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav lauding heroes of our freedom struggle.

Eenadu's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Modi launches 'The Immortal Saga - India's Struggle for Freedom'

Modi greatly appreciated Eenadu's efforts and said that at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, such efforts are the need of the hour. He said that the beauty of our freedom movement was the high level of public participation.

He added that there are heroes of the freedom movement in every part of India but not much has been done to highlight these unsung heroes. In this context, the effort of the Eenadu group is outstanding, Modi said.

Modi also highlighted some of the Central Government’s efforts to popularise the heroes of the freedom struggle. This includes the making of Tribal Museums in different parts of India.

The PM spoke at length about his close association with Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao. He recalled their many interactions and also lauded Rao’s contributions to community service and nation-building.