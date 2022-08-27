Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina): Indian judoka Linthoi Chanambam has made history by clinching the country's first-ever gold across any age group in the Cadet World Championships held in Sarajevo by defeating Brazil's Bianca Reis in the women's 57 kg category. She defeated her Brazillian opponent by 1-0 in the gold medal match on Friday. Linthoi is also the reigning Asian Champion in her sport.

"LINTHOI WINS India's 1st EVER GOLD AT WORLDS Reigning Asian Champion #LinthoiChanambam (W-57kg) defeats Brazil's Bianca Reis 1-0 to win at Cadet World C'ships 2022 She scripts history to become Champion by winning 1st ever for at the Worlds across any age-group," tweeted SAI Media.

Read: India vs Pakistan head-to-head record, full schedule, squads in Asia Cup

She has won India's first-ever gold at the World Championships across any age group, be it cadet, junior or senior level. Linthoi is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) scheme beneficiaries as a development group athlete. "Judoka Linthoi wins India's first ever Gold at the Worlds across any age group (Cadet, Junior, Senior) Linthoi is a #TOPScheme development group athlete Many congratulations Superb Effort!! #IndianSports #Judoka," added SAI Media in another tweet.

"First ever world championship medal for India! Gold for Linthoi! "I cannot explain now how I feel but I know I'm very happy with this victory" - Linthoi Chanambam," tweeted the International Judo Federation (IJF). She is one of country's rising and brightest stars in the sport. She first won gold at the Sub-junior National Championships in 2018. In November 2021, she went on to clinch gold in the National Championships in Chandigarh. It was followed by another gold at Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships in July 2022.

Read: Accident that changed life, India A cricketer Mukesh Kumar's journey from despair to destiny

One of India's brightest prospects on the Judo mat, Linthoi Chanambam showed glimpses of promise when she won Gold at the Sub-junior National Championships in 2018. Later, she won gold at Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships held in Bangkok in July 2022.

ANI