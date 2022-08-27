Hyderabad: The biggest showdown in world cricket is around the corner and fans can't wait to witness another high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan. While the arch-rivals always had close contests, India in recent years have emerged a stronger team. As we brace ourselves for another rivalry on Sunday, here are head-to-head record between the two teams.

Total matches played: 14

India win: 8

Pakistan win: 5

Overall, the two teams have played 14 matches since 1984. One match turned out draw while India has won eight number of times, Pakistan secured victories in five games.

1984: India beat Pakistan by 54 runs.

1988: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets.

1995: Pakistan beat India by 97 runs.

1997: The match was abandoned due to rain.

2000: Pakistan beat India by 44 runs.

2004: Pakistan beat India by 59 runs.

2008: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.

2010: India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets.

2012: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.

2014: Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket.

2016: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.

2018: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets. (Group Stage, September 19)

2018: India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets again on Sep 23 ( Super Four, September 23)

-- The six teams in the tournament have been divided in two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Full Schedule:

August 27 (Saturday): Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Dubai - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

August 28 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan in Dubai - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

August 30 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in Sharjah - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

August 31 (Wednesday): India vs Hong Kong in Dubai - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

September 1 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Dubai - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

September 2 (Friday): Pakistan vs Hong Kong in Sharjah - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

September 3 (Saturday) in Sharjah: Super 4 - B1 vs B2 - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

September 4 (Sunday) in Dubai: Super 4 - A1 vs A2 - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

September 6 (Tuesday) in Dubai: Super 4 - A1 vs B1 - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

September 7 (Wednesday) in Dubai: Super 4 - A2 vs B2 - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

September 8 (Thursday) in Dubai: Super 4 - A1 vs B2 - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

September 9 (Friday) in Dubai: Super 4 - A2 VS B1 - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

September 11 (Sunday) in Dubai: Final - Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has already predicted the six-team tournament as having the potential to showcase quality that has never been seen before. Leaving aside the lone qualifier Hong Kong, the five other teams including record seven-time champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can beat each other on their day.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed.Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari and Usman Ghani.Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.

