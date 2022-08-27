Gopalganj: "An accident changed my life," a comfortless statement by any means when a cricketer says how his career ricocheted. For Mukesh Kumar, who harbored dreams of playing cricket for his country, it meant a climb up towards his cricketing journey.

Kumar's, originally from Kakarkund in the Gopalganj district of Bihar, evolution happened when he shifted base to Kolkata after he met an accident in 2011-12. His father invited him over to the city where he learned the tricks and trade of the game he loved and went on to play the sport at a second division league and then the first division in Bengal.

It was as if written in the stars. On Wednesday, he was selected for the India A squad against New Zealand A, slated for next month. "Shift to Kolkata started a new chapter in my life where I was included in Bengal team in 2014," he told ETV Bharat. His sober face lightens up while recalling Sehwag's wicket. "I took Virendra Sehwag's wicket in a Ranji trophy match in 2015."

Turn it back to 2014 at the Cricket Association of Bengal's open trials, Mukesh had decided to attend it. The trials was overseen by coach Ranadeb Bose and cricket director Jaydeep Mukherjee. About 200 cricketers participated and the players in the list were called out through blaring loudspeakers. Mukesh was standing last in the queue and decided to relieve himself but failed to get back in time when his name was called-out.

As fate would have it, Mukesh pleaded to the selectors for a chance and bowled an in-swinger that saw the batsman losing out his balance. "I came back after 10 minutes and suddenly there wasn’t anyone. Rano sir and Jaydeep sir were standing and I told them I have come for trials. They checked my name and I saw a red cross against my name as announcer called multiple times and I wasn’t there. I pleaded and Rano sir gave me an old SG Test and told me to bowl," Mukesh said.

"I bowled an inswinging yorker and the batter lost his balance. Rano sir went to Jaydeep sir and I saw the red cross turn into red tick. That day led to this day," he said. Mukesh has played 26 first-class match and has 95 wickets to his name at an economy of 2.73. In the early days of his career, he was found to be skinny and his father struggled to provide him a proper diet a sportsman requires. It was Ranadeb Bose brief interaction with CAB secretary Sourav Ganguly that provided him accommodation at the Eden Gardens, and a proper diet.

"My guide and coach Rana sir and Jaydeep Mukherjee helped me through thick and thin. I simply loved cricket. I rode 15-20 kms cycle just to play the game. I used to forget about food and water," he told this website. Mukesh recently got the opportunity of meeting Mohammad Shami, who shared with him his experiences and helped him hone his skill-sets.

Coming from a humble background, he also tried his hands at getting recruited at the Indian Army but failed in the physical examinations. A couple of years ago, his father died of brain hemorrhage. He would have been a proud father seeing his son in India colours.