Suvendu Adhikari Denied Entry To Raj Bhavan Citing Section 144

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police did not allow Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to enter Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to lodge a complaint of alleged post-poll violence on Thursday, citing Section 144 of CrPC that is in force outside the Raj Bhavan.

Adhikari, who was scheduled to meet Bose along with the alleged victims of post-poll violence, was kept waiting in his car outside the Governor House. He had come to seek justice for the alleged victims so that they could return to their homes without fear.

When Adhikari was at the entry point of the Raj Bhavan premises, his convoy was halted. "We fail to understand how there can be two sets of rules in one state. Last year, Abhishek Banerjee organised a sit-in demonstration outside Raj Bhavan. No Section 144 violation occurred at that time. But when we want to meet the Governor, they cited prohibitory orders," Adhikari told the newspersons present here.

Adhikari also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after being denied entry to the Raj Bhavan premises. The BJP has alleged post-poll violence against the TMC, but the ruling party has trashed all allegations.

"Allegations of TMC unleashing post-poll violence are completely false. It is the other way round. TMC workers have been attacked, beaten up and also killed in areas where the BJP won the election. In Purba Medinipur district's Khejuri, our party workers have been beaten up and rendered homeless," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh had said.

The TMC, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, secured 29 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

Read more

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-judge, "Khela Hobe" Creator, Advocate Battle For Tamluk Seat