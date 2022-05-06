Mumbai: Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss on Friday and opted to field against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat Titans will field the same team while Mumbai Indians have brought in M Ashwin into their side.

At the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya said, "We are gonna bowl first. With the new ball, something might happen, wanted to make sure we get most out of it. More than the formula,it's important to get the best things for our team and see how next games come. We have been quite consistent, one game was bound to happen. It was supposed to come. Batters didn't do their best, even the bowlers could have been better. We are playing the same team."

While Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma said, "We've made only one change. M Ashwin in place of Hrithik, just a tactical change. It's been a tough road for us, we want to finish on a high by playing our best cricket. Not to take too much pressure, we just want to enjoy ourselves which we haven't done in the first half of the season. Last game was good, hopefully we can create that momentum."

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.